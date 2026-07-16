/Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins amid IMD's forecast for heavy rain

The 9-day annual festival of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Thursday (July 16) in the holy coastal city of Puri, Odisha amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction for heavy rainfall. This festival marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Devi Subhadra from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple to their aunt’s abode at the Shree Gundicha Temple, Puri. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday (July 15) reviewed administrative preparedness and said that topmost priority of his government is the safety and convenience of devotees. The Puri district administration, municipal authorities, and all concerned departments are also on alert amid two COVID-19 deaths in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. With regards to IMD's prediction, the CM instructed authorities to ensure effective water drainage from the Grand Road (Bada Danda) and the entire city.

“The state government is fully committed to the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra,” the Chief Minister said. Addressing the media, the DGP said 19 IPS officers and nearly 13,000 police personnel have been deployed across Puri for the festival. In addition, 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, including the CRPF, BSF, RAF and NSG, have been stationed at strategic locations to strengthen security.

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What is IMD's prediction?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Puri. The IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri and other districts of Odisha due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. According to the IMD advisory, the low-pressure area has formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere. The system is expected to move towards North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days, intensifying rainfall activity across both regions. On Tuesday (July 14), 65 mm to 107 mm of rainfall was recorded in 21 locations across districts such as Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Puri, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jajpur.