Madonna kicks off 78-date world tour in London four months after health scare

Madonna made a dazzling return to the stage at London's O2 Arena with her long-awaited Celebration Tour, marking her first global tour since 2020. The concert brought together generations of fans, who paid homage to their favourite Madonna eras with outfits adorned with pearls and crucifixes to tulle skirts and body-sculpting corsets.

Madonna, now 65, embarked on her milestone tour, spanning over four decades of her musical career. This eagerly anticipated event finally kicked off at the O2 Arena, following a three-month delay due to a health scare that saw the pop icon hospitalised for a "serious bacterial infection."

Despite the challenges, Madonna remained resolute in her commitment to the tour, and fans eagerly awaited her return to the stage. The show opened with a medley of hits and Madonna expressed gratitude for her devoted supporters. "How did I make it this far? Because of you," she declared, acknowledging her fans' unwavering support.

The concert, held on an elaborate stage that extended into the audience, showcased not only Madonna's timeless hits but also some poignant moments. Screens displayed powerful images, including tributes to Freddie Mercury, Arthur Ashe, and others who succumbed to AIDS, during her performance of "Live To Tell."

Madonna, alongside her dancers and some of her six children, enthralled the audience for over two hours, delivering classics like "Holiday," "Like a Prayer," "Hung Up," "Ray of Light," and "Bad Girl" with her signature blend of sexy, religious, and futuristic costumes.

However, the show was not without technical difficulties. Madonna paused the performance early on to reset the sound, sharing anecdotes about her rise to stardom while the crew worked behind the scenes.

Throughout the evening, Madonna addressed more than her music. She used her platform to comment on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, expressing her heartbreak and calling for unity.

Reflecting on her health struggles earlier in the year, Madonna shared a moving message with the crowd. "If you want to know my secret, and you want to know how I pull through and how I survive, I thought, 'I've got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them,'" she said before leading the audience in a spirited singalong of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE