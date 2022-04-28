Madhuri Dixit Nene to star in a quirky family drama 'Maja Maa', first look out!

After making her OTT debut with Netflix 'Fame Game', Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to star in yet another OTT project but this time she's teamed up with Amazon Prime video.



Madhuri is all set to star in a quirky drama titled 'Maja Maa' in which she will play the role of a doting mom.

Apart from Madhuri, the upcoming movie will also star 'Badhai Do' star Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh.

In the poster, Madhuri is posing happily alongside other cast members.

Amazon shared the details about the upcoming project in the caption of the post, ''MajaMaaOnPrime: M se Maa, M se Madhuri. A warm, funny story about a loving mother and her son’s marriage plans.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou. Production Company: Leo Media Collective, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Director: Anand Tiwari, Writer: Sumit Batheja.''



The movie is helmed by Anand Tiwari and is penned by Sumit Batheja.