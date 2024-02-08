Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar presents inspiring stories of love of real-life couples

It is the season of love and what's more heartwarming that to watch stories of real-life couples and how they overcame odds to be together? Karan Johar-backed Love Storiyaan is a new web series that's coming to Prime Video on Valentine's Day. The trailer of the series was dropped on Thursday and it promises the audience inspiring stories of love.



Featuring six heart-warming stories of love that have overcome adversity and triumphed against all odds. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is conceptualised by Somen Mishra along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Mishra serving as executive producers and is inspired by stories featured on India Love Project- a popular page on Instagram. Each of the episodes in the six-part series is told through the lens of a different director –Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni – each of whom bring their own personal touch to the story. The series has been conceptualized by Somen Mishra and Love Storiyaan showcases incredible love stories featuring real-life couples, inspired by the stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman



Love Storiyaan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Watch the trailer of Love Storiyaan here:





The trailer opens up with Karan Johar inviting audiences to explore the meaning of love with genuine, heartfelt stories and goes on to introduce real-life couples and give a glimpse into their journey. These diverse narratives of love in its many shades promise to not only engage and immerse one in these special stories but also encourage viewers to look at life from a different perspective, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day watch.



“It has been an exhilarating journey to capture Rahul and Subhadra’s story in Raah Sangharsh Ki. My own background and experiences allowed me to connect to their story at a personal level. Their narrative exemplifies how love sometimes requires the courage to stand up against societal expectations and norms,” said director Akshay Indikar. “As a filmmaker, it gives me great pride to tell their story and be a part of Love Storiyaan. It is a series that will fill one with hope and joy. I am truly looking forward to bringing this story to Prime Video’s customers in India and across the world.”