/Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release: Here’s where you can watch the Malayalam blockbuster featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan

As Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to create magic at the box office, the film is set for an OTT release soon. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead and is one of the biggest hits of the year. It has already earned over Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) worldwide, become the first Malayalam film to achieve this feat. After its record-breaking digital run, the film is now set for its digital release.

The producers of the blockbuster film have officially announced the OTT platform on which Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will release.

When and where will Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra release on OTT?

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will soon stream on Jio Hotstar. The platform teased fans with a post that read, "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon."

While the exact date of its digital debut has not been announced, several media reports suggest that the film will begin streaming from October 17, 2025.

Fans have already taken to social media expressing excitement and requesting dubbed versions in Hindi and other languages.

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Helmed by Dominic Arun, the film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The movie features Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Sandy Master in key roles alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, who leads the story as a powerful superheroine.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra blends fantasy and emotion with strong performances and striking visuals. At the time of its release, the film was hailed as the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit theatres on August 28, 2025 and received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences for its innovative concept and cinematic scale. The movie performed strongly not just in Malayalam but also in Telugu and Tamil, proving the growing reach of Malayalam cinema.

The Lokah franchise

The Lokah franchise is set to grow with producer Dulquer Salmaan teasing fans with the sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, which will star Tovino Thomas as Chaatan. The teaser video titled When Legends Chill: Michaek x Charlie featured a fun exchange between Dulquer and Tovino, hinting at what’s next for the Lokah universe.