'Lockwood & Co.' trailer reveals a land of ghosts and ghost hunters

Comedy series ‘Lockwood & Co.’ will begin to premiere from January 27. The show will be based on Jonathan Stroud's book series of the same name. It will have eight episodes and will begin streaming on Netflix.

The trailer for ‘Lockwood & Co.’ dropped today and it introduces us to a trio of teenage ghost hunters- Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), Lucy (Ruby Stokes) and George (Ali Hadji- Heshmati), who are on a mission to unearth some deadly secrets. The trailer opens with Lucy (Ruby Stokes) getting an invitation to join ‘The prestigious psychical investigations agency’. The trio is soon introduced to each other and they immediately begin their journey of finding ghosts.

The show, from the looks of its trailer, will blend horror and comedy genres.

Watch ‘Lockwood & Co.’ trailer: