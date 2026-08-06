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  • /Lock Upp 2: Farah Khan gives fans a peek inside star-studded celebration, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Kapoor and more

Lock Upp 2: Farah Khan gives fans a peek inside star-studded celebration, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Kapoor and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:09 IST
Lock Upp 2: Farah Khan gives fans a peek inside star-studded celebration, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Kapoor and more

Lock Upp 2 party (Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Arjun Kapoor) Photograph: (Instagram)

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Farah Khan hosted a success party to celebrate the conclusion of Lock Upp 2. The celebration was attended by contestants, their families and several TV and Bollywood celebrities.

Reality show Lock Upp season 2 concluded on August 5 with Shreya Kalra bagging the trophy and cash prize, beating two contestants Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat. Host Farah Khan shared an inside glimpse from the show's success party, where winner Shreya Kalra marked her victory alongside fellow contestants, celebrities and their loved ones in a night filled with dancing, reunions and heartfelt moments.

Farah Khan's star-studded Lock Upp 2 success bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah Khan shared a clip of a post-finale gathering which was attended by Bollywood and TV celebrities. The clips centred around winner Shreya Kalra, who appeared emotional as she celebrated her victory with fellow contestants and close friends.

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The clip features celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor, producer Ektaa Kapoor. Dheeraj Dhoopar with wife Vinny Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain, Varun Yadav, Ssunita Ahuja, Apoorva Mukhija, Pamala Serena, Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were also seen at the celebration.

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However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Sufi Motiwala did not appear in the video, with several taking to the comment section asking about their absence.

Shreya Kalra – winner of Lock Upp 2

Shreya Kalra won the grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 (Sach Ya Sazaa) on August 5, 2026, defeating runner-up Shivangi Joshi by a close margin of 7 votes. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, Shreya took home the trophy and the Rs 1 crore prize money.

The third finalist was Yogesh Rawat, fourth place was Shilpa Shinde and fifth place was Ram Kapoor. The top two came down to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi after intense puzzle tasks and a tactical bluff game led by the hosts.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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