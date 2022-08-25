'Liger' Twitter review: Vijay Deverkonda's film fails to impress the netizens

After much wait, Vijay Deverkonda's most awaited movie 'Liger' is finally out in theatres today, August 25. The film starring Ananya Pandey and marks the debut of Boxing legend Mike Tyson was among one of the most anticipated films that got delayed due to the pandemic.



There have been a lot of expectations from the movies and especially looking at the back-to-back flops, Hindi cinema desperately needs a blockbuster. So, will Vijay's Bollywood debut will able to bring the audience back to the cinemas and the same charm and love films received in the past ?



The pan-India film is released in five different languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



What's the film about?



The movie follows the story of MMA fighter Liger, played by Vijay and his story from rags to becoming a world-renowned fighter. The films show Liger's struggling days on the streets of Mumbai with his mom played by Ramya Krishnan, who calls him a crossbreed - a son of a lion and tiger.



Puri Jagannadh's film has high-octane drama, kick-ass stunts, Vijay's fierce look, Mike's debut and peppy songs.



Twitter review:



The film has so far not raked in very good reviews from the audience. Talking about critics, the movie has raked in mixed reviews who praised the cast performance, especially Vijay and Ramya Krishnan's performance.



''Unbearable 🤯'' One Twitter user wrote.



Another wrote, ''Big failure is this movie, please save your hard earn money and time, cancel your advance booking from getting drained.''

Hybrid doesn’t always mean good of both worlds, sometimes it may also be bad if both worlds and that’s what #Liger review shows 👇

“Liger is very very very Bad movie 1.75/5 raring” https://t.co/XszenOvdYm — Al-Bhagwa (@BeingBhagwa) August 25, 2022 ×

My #LigerReview after Watching ⭐⭐/5#Liger A movie that had potential to be Decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes!



Not a Wrothable Film to watch this in THEATERS 😴#LigerHuntBegins #BoycottLiger #LigerFromToday #VijayDeverakonda https://t.co/RWfmPKKM55 — Siddarth Naidu (@SiddarthDHF_AA) August 25, 2022 ×

What do you do if it happens with a film, where you should be telling a story? Lately, you just shout ‘India’, and if your budget permits, you shout it in a different country. If there is still money left, you pay Mike Tyson to play himself but call him Mark Anderson. — Keerthana. (@populapette) August 25, 2022 ×

Sorry @TheDeverakonda - All your hard work in to dustbin. Your stammering on screen did not work at all .



Move away from Bollywood , do proper Telugu movies , it will automatically become pan Indian projects ! #Liger — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 25, 2022 ×

#Liger is a CASE STUDY.



A Case Study in Forensics.

Forensics experts will be digging through the rubble of this fiasco for a long time, trying to reconstruct the accident.

How did so many lines fall flat? Why were the action scenes so corny and unconvincing ?#ligerreview: ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/t9cmghUs1T — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 25, 2022 ×