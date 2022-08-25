'Liger' Twitter review: Vijay Deverkonda's film fails to impress the netizens

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:06 PM(IST)

'Liger' poster Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Puri Jagannadh's film has high-octane drama, kick-ass stunts, Vijay's fierce look, Mike debut and peppy songs. 
 

After much wait, Vijay Deverkonda's most awaited movie 'Liger' is finally out in theatres today, August 25. The film starring Ananya Pandey and marks the debut of Boxing legend Mike Tyson was among one of the most anticipated films that got delayed due to the pandemic. 

There have been a lot of expectations from the movies and especially looking at the back-to-back flops, Hindi cinema desperately needs a blockbuster. So, will Vijay's Bollywood debut will able to bring the audience back to the cinemas and the same charm and love films received in the past ? 

The pan-India film is released in five different languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

What's the film about?

The movie follows the story of MMA fighter Liger, played by Vijay and his story from rags to becoming a world-renowned fighter. The films show Liger's struggling days on the streets of Mumbai with his mom played by Ramya Krishnan, who calls him a crossbreed - a son of a lion and tiger. 
 
Puri Jagannadh's film has high-octane drama, kick-ass stunts, Vijay's fierce look, Mike's debut and peppy songs. 

Twitter review:

The film has so far not raked in very good reviews from the audience. Talking about critics, the movie has raked in mixed reviews who praised the cast performance, especially Vijay and Ramya Krishnan's performance. 

''Unbearable 🤯'' One Twitter user wrote. 

Another wrote, ''Big failure is this movie, please save your hard earn money and time, cancel your advance booking from getting drained.''

×
×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×

 

Read in App