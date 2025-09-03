/Want to learn how to DJ? Now there are classes for it

Hobby building has taken centre stage among teens and youth to engage in character building and to learn more about themselves. DJ’ing is one such hobby that often transforms into a career path. According to reports, leading DJs in India like DJ Rahill Mehta, DJ Chetas, and DJ Ganesh charge over INR 8-10 lakhs (Rs 1 million approx) per gi,g and they might even charge higher for festivities and special wedding DJ performances. But beyond the career element, learning to DJ can be a great way to connect with music at a deeper level.

DJ Hitesh Khuman from Mumbai leads DJ classes through Muzink Lab, where students learn everything from DJing to turntablism. I engaged in DJ classes at Muzink La,b and little did I imagine what started off as curiosity led me to understanding music more deeply and making new friends who enjoy music. I also got introduced to various genres of music spanning from afro, house, tech, bollywood, pop and more while understanding the mood of how each song could complement a certain vibe.

I learned to match the beats of the song with the tempo and rhythm. I also learned to use the entire DJ console while understanding how DJing is much easier than it was years ago when there was no in-built AI and beats had to be calculated manually before mixing songs. In sixteen classes spanning two hours each, I transformed from someone who knew very little about music to someone who was able to mix songs successfully and play my own set. I also gave two music exams where I played house music and Bollywood music sets nonstop for an hour each.

Towards the end, I also learned a little bit of scratching on the manual version of the console. DJ Hitesh was one of the first turntablists in India around 20 years ago and has even won several international titles in turntablism, which is more for hip hop music and turntablism competitions. However, I enjoyed traditional DJing more since it was less work and easier to pick up. It is also about your music interests. If you are more interested in Bollywood, techno, afro, or house music, DJing is something you might enjoy more.

It is of no surprise that DJ Hitesh has students ranging from a nine-year-old school student who wants to take up DJ gigs in the future to fifty-year-old pilots who want to engage in music as a stress buster in their lives. Music is for everyone, and it heals everyone in some way. I realised the whole music community is wide, and some people also end up making their own tracks and engaging in music production after learning to DJ.