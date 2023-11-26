Yearender 2023: Here's why this year's Miss Universe was nothing like ever before

The 72nd Miss Universe Pageant held on November 18, 2023, in El Salvador was more than just a glamorous event. It marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of beauty pageants, pushing the boundaries of tradition and redefining beauty standards in society.

This year's competition shattered stereotypes and embraced inclusivity in unprecedented ways. Miss Pakistan fearlessly represented her nation despite facing backlash and threats at home. Miss Nepal, a plus-size contestant, exuded confidence, proudly showcasing her curves on the runway.

Adding to the groundbreaking representation were Miss Netherlands and Miss Portugal, both transwomen, making history by bringing transgender visibility to the forefront of top-tier beauty pageants. The contestants from Columbia and Guatemala defied norms as married women with children, as the pageant organisers adapted rules to accommodate diverse representations of womanhood.

For decades, beauty pageants adhered to stringent physical criteria, dictating narrow definitions of beauty. The emphasis on specific measurements and flawless appearances had far-reaching effects on women's perceptions of themselves and societal standards. These contests often propagated unattainable beauty ideals, unknowingly promoting products that conform to these unrealistic norms.

However, the 2023 Miss Universe pageant signalled a shift away from these norms. Despite none of the six groundbreaking contestants winning the crown, their presence alone challenged the status quo, paving the way for a more inclusive future in beauty pageantry.

The event sparked a conversation about the industry's role in perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards and limiting opportunities for women who don't fit these narrow moulds. It highlighted the importance of embracing natural beauty and diverse representations of femininity.