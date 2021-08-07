Where is Kanye West's ‘Donda’ album: new release date, again?

After several unconfirmed reports regarding the August 6 release of American rapper and record producer Kanye West`s 10th studio album `Donda`, on Monday, a representative from West confirmed the news.



'Donda' was initially announced by Kanye West in 2019 but shelved it later, only to be suddenly revived again mid-July, then bummed all over again.



West held a listening session for the album in Las Vegas on July 22, and then announced another, a larger one at Atlanta`s Mercedes Benz Arena on August 5, which was to be followed by the album’s the following day: that is, August 6.



The latest listening party also doubled as a vaccination opportunity for attendees on Thursday night, reports have claimed. And it was a raging success—according to reports—the album, however, never released on the promised date.



For now, fans of the Grammy-winning rapper are able to preorder the album on Apple Music, which currently lists an August 7 as ‘Donda’(new?) release date. Tidal also confirmed all the featured artists on the album in an Instagram post following the second listening party.



So, is ‘Donda’ new release date August 7? Only Kanye West can answer that question.



For the uninitiated, the album ‘Donda’ is named after his beloved mother, who had died suddenly after a surgery in 2007. It is also touted to be the most musically adventurous and fulfilling album Kanye West has released in many years.



The studio album also features guest appearances from Jay-Z, with fiery verses on a song apparently called `Jail`, sparking rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch and others.