What is quiet quitting and why is it trending?

Quiet resigning, a new workplace practice gaining traction on TikTok, involves employees establishing clear work-life boundaries to decrease stress — but without really leaving the business payroll, as the term implies. The new silent resigning trend has prompted over 3.9 million video views on TikTok, as well as pieces on The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, and other publications. Hundreds of silent quitters are speaking up about how they're focusing more on maintaining a good work-life balance and less on exceeding expectations outside of their job descriptions while remaining at their present positions.

"People aren't going above and beyond — they're not sacrificing their emotional and physical health for their employers anymore," Allison Peck, a career counsellor with over 400,000 TikTok followers, says "They're doing what they're hired to do."

Who is taking part in the quiet quitting?

While many of those speaking out about silent resigning on TikTok are younger, polls show that individuals of all ages have similar opinions regarding being engaged at work.

According to a Gallup study issued earlier this year, only 32% of employees were engaged, compared to 36% in 2020. According to Gallup, the negative shift between 2020 and 2021 was the first yearly fall in involvement in over a decade.

Millennials and baby boomers were among those asked, and both groups reported being involved between 31% and 33% of the time.

Employees who worked remotely or on a hybrid schedule had 37% greater levels of engagement than those who worked in the office or on-site, who had 29%.

What can companies do in reaction to silent resignations?

To counteract leaving, Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace and well-being, says that it all starts at the top.

"Managers are really crucial, and it all starts at the top," Harter explained. "It is critical to have the proper talks at the right time so that people understand what is expected of them and their position, as well as how their job links to something larger."

Natalie Flores, a worker who engages in silent resignation, says that it's all about recognizing your worth.

"For me, quietly resigning means acting on my pay and understanding that my time is valued," Flores explained.

Clayton Farris, an actor, and self-proclaimed silent quitter stated in a video that he continues to work as hard as he did previously.

"I still get just as much done," he added. I just don't stress and tear myself apart inwardly. And it's stunning!"