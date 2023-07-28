What is Manscaping? Expert shares guide to Manscaping the right way

Have you heard of the term Manscaping? If not, let this be your lesson in grooming among men. Manscaping refers to grooming of the hair of different parts of your body including the face, chest, abdomen, back and intimate areas. This is done to enhance the overall appearance and achieve confidence. In recent years, the trend of manscaping has been growing amongst men, and we can’t say we don’t like it.

Ananya Maloo, Founder of Nuutjob, a male intimate hygiene and grooming company, got talking to WION about the growing demand for Manscaping, why men need this and a step-by-step Manscaping routine that men should follow.

Why do men need this?

Ananya explains that generally when a man maintains good grooming habits, it not only improves his appearance but also enhances his self-confidence. Manscaping can boost your confidence, improve your hygiene, and enhance your overall appearance. Traditionally, men used razors or scissors to trim their body hair. However, these methods can be time-consuming, painful, and even dangerous. As a result, innovative alternatives to traditional methods have emerged in recent years.

One of the most popular alternatives is hair removal sprays. Hair removal spray, also known as a depilatory spray, dissolves hair at the root, leaving your skin smooth and hair-free. It is painless, easy to use, and affordable. Another popular alternative is the electric trimmer. Trimmers are versatile and can be used to trim the hair on various body parts. They come with different attachments and settings to suit your preferences.

What does a full Manscaping routine look like?

To achieve a well-groomed look, you need to follow a regular manscaping routine. Here is a

step-by-step guide listed by Ananya:

1. Pubic Hair: This is a tricky area for hair removal because of the crevices. Crevices refer to the folds, wrinkles, or contours in the skin around the genital area. These areas can be difficult to reach and require special attention when removing hair to ensure that all the hair is removed and the skin is not irritated.

It's essential to keep this area clean and tidy to prevent odours and infections. When it comes to

removing the hair completely, hair removal sprays can be a more comfortable and safer option. It is essential to be gentle and avoid rubbing too vigorously, as this can cause irritation.

2. Face: Start by trimming your facial hair. Use a trimmer to trim your beard, moustache, and

sideburns to your desired length. Remember to use a comb attachment to ensure even

trimming. Avoid using pesky razors, as they can cause cuts, irritation and ingrown hairs.

3. Chest and abdomen: To avoid skin irritation, start by trimming in the direction of hair growth.

You can also use a hair removal cream to remove unwanted hair from this area. Be sure to

follow the instructions on the product carefully, and do a patch test beforehand to check for any

adverse reactions.

4. Back: Removing it can be a bit tricky, so it's best to ask for help from a friend or partner. If

you're using a trimmer, attach a long handle to it to make it easier to reach your back. If you

prefer to remove the hair completely, you can use a hair removal spray. Apply it evenly on your

back and leave it on for the recommended time before wiping it off with a damp cloth.

5. Arms and Legs: Trimming hair from arms and legs is easy with a trimmer. Use a shorter

length setting and trim in the direction of hair growth. If you want to remove hair completely from this area and have a smoother look, use a hair removal cream.

What Should You Avoid?

When it comes to Manscaping body hair, there are a few things to avoid to prevent any skin

irritation or damage:

Avoid using a razor as it can cause cuts and razor burns.

Avoid using hair removal sprays on body openings like your mouth, around the face and the perianal area.

Always do a patch test before trying any new products, and follow the instructions on the label

carefully.

Don’t forget to follow the below aftercare tips!

What Comes After?

After Manscaping, it's important to take care of your skin to prevent irritation and ingrown hairs:

1. Exfoliate: Use a gentle exfoliating scrub 1-2 times a week. It removes dead skin cells and

prevents ingrown hairs.

2. Moisturize: Apply a soothing lotion or cream on the area. This helps calm any redness or

inflammation.

3. Resist the Itch: Avoid scratching the area from where you removed hair to prevent further

damage. Instead, use a cold compress or aloe vera gel to soothe the skin if you feel any

discomfort.

4. Avoid Tight Clothes: Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothing to prevent skin irritation and ingrown hair. Choose to wear comfortable clothes and undergarments. It is ideal to wear an underwear which is made of greige fabric and is free of pigments and dyes.

5. Be Patient: Give your skin time to adjust to the new grooming routine. Results may not be

immediate, but consistency is key.

Ananya Maloo believes that Manscaping your body parts can help improve hygiene, aesthetics, and comfort.

