What goes inside a phychotherapist's mind? Are they affected by patients' mental issues?

In times of weakness and emotional stress, some of us take the help of mental health professionals. We make use of their expertise in the field in order to deal with the emotional turmoil we are going through.

But have you ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of a therapist?

They help us understand our emotions, but what about their well-being, and how do they deal with the emotional rollercoaster ride that comes with their job?

One might say they are trained enough to filter their emotions or create a shield to protect themselves to move on.

But we tend to forget that, in the end, they are also humans.

And all humans grapple with anxiety, stress, and uneasiness at times.

So, to understand how professional therapists deal with the stress that comes with their jobs, I spoke to Alisha Sethi, a psychotherapist based in Delhi.

Sethi focuses on processing the past traumas any person might be going through. And how unresolved past experiences of a person might be affecting their present-day circumstances.

Understanding stress and seeking support

While going through emotional turmoil, it is essential to understand the markers, signals, or some instances that might be triggering stress. As a professional, they do the same. Before or after a session, if they feel heavy due to a particular instance, the psychologist tends to go back mentally and understand the factor that made them feel in a certain way.

"Sometimes, the stress is tolerable. And sometimes it is not. Then, during such situations, I take the help of other therapist friends, and with their help, without disclosing the client's details, we discuss taking a different approach next time", Sethi says.

"In some cases, if I enter an unknown arena, emotionally, then it is always better to take the guidance of our supervisors. It is also possible that while pondering upon the possible stressful signals, you might discover that some instances stuck a nerve, which could be something personal that triggered your emotions. So you seek the help you require and then learn to deal with them as well", she elaborates.

Putting yourself in others' shoes and not letting it affect you

When dabbling with different emotions of various persons, it can be overwhelming for professionals, and there may be instances that sometimes they resonate with what their client is going through.

While listening to traumatic experiences, there is a chance they get reminded of similar situations.

Sethi says that during such times, it is essential to remind oneself that this is the client's space, not yours.

"And at the same time, remember that the cornerstone of psychology is to understand what the person is going through. And understand them through their perspective. It is about being empathetic. Often, it means tapping into a similar instance that you have faced. Therapists are in therapy because they have processed most of their feelings beforehand", she adds.

Being seen and being heard

In the Indian context, mental health has always been a taboo.

Previously, people hesitated to talk about their emotions openly, which was a trivial topic.

But things took a different turn after the Covid-19 pandemic.

People became more and more aware of their emotional well-being and started talking about mental health.

The pandemic brought a significant shift in how people were perceiving their mental health issues. It spotlighted the link between emotional well-being and being physically fit.

Sethi points out that she witnessed an observable shift in mental health awareness. And even how she talks about the topic.

"I'm part of a larger group and have noticed how I talk about it. Comfort for me, when it comes to talking about mental health in community places, has also enhanced", Sethi points out.

Dealing with mental health issues can be troublesome

And there is no shame in asking for help.

The help will only make you feel better.

As we progress as a society, it's important to note that anyone can be suffering mentally; all we need to do is provide a safe space and a shoulder to lean on.