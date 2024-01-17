Turning 50 in style: Kate Moss celebrates alcohol-free birthday
Story highlights
Ditching the high-society glamour for a spiritual vacation, Kate Moss's birthday is a sure trendsetter.
Ditching the high-society glamour for a spiritual vacation, Kate Moss's birthday is a sure trendsetter.
Kate Moss surely knows how to ring in her birthday in style. Turning 50 and how, the British supermodel is a classic example of how you age gracefully. Celebrating her birthday with her 21-year-old daughter, Lila Moss and close friends, she went on an alcohol-free trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique.
Her guest list for birthday celebrations included model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson, fashion stylist Katy England, floral designer Flora Starkey, fashion casting director Jess Shallet, designer Jess Morris and filmmaker Sadie Frost.
Calling it a “spiritual” vacation, Kate Moss and friends called in her birthday as they looked fresh-faced and makeup-free. All friends were dressed in bohemian attires with garlands of tropical flowers adorning Kate’s head and neckline. There were pictures of them sitting in a circle and praying too.
Kate and friends kept a laid back approach as they enjoyed the serene beautiful beaches around them. Later in the evening, the group of friends then changed into sleek dresses. Kate Moss wore a partially see-through black gown for the festivities.
This is not the first time that Kate has embraced a fuss-free look. She has in general, embraced a cleaner lifestyle. She’s even launched a skincare and wellness products line called Cosmos in 2022. She has also stayed away from drinking alcohol most of the time. Kate has also scaled back on smoking.