LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Turning 50 in style: Kate Moss celebrates alcohol-free birthday

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ditching the high-society glamour for a spiritual vacation, Kate Moss's birthday is a sure trendsetter. 

Kate Moss surely knows how to ring in her birthday in style. Turning 50 and how, the British supermodel is a classic example of how you age gracefully. Celebrating her birthday with her 21-year-old daughter, Lila Moss and close friends, she went on an alcohol-free trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Her guest list for birthday celebrations included model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson, fashion stylist Katy England, floral designer Flora Starkey, fashion casting director Jess Shallet, designer Jess Morris and filmmaker Sadie Frost.

Calling it a “spiritual” vacation, Kate Moss and friends called in her birthday as they looked fresh-faced and makeup-free. All friends were dressed in bohemian attires with garlands of tropical flowers adorning Kate’s head and neckline. There were pictures of them sitting in a circle and praying too. 

Kate Moss

Kate and friends kept a laid back approach as they enjoyed the serene beautiful beaches around them. Later in the evening, the group of friends then changed into sleek dresses. Kate Moss wore a partially see-through black gown for the festivities.

Kate Moss

This is not the first time that Kate has embraced a fuss-free look. She has in general, embraced a cleaner lifestyle. She’s even launched a skincare and wellness products line called Cosmos in 2022. She has also stayed away from drinking alcohol most of the time. Kate has also scaled back on smoking.

RELATED

Viral video shows Mia Khalifa and a Jewish woman get into an altercation

Was Manoj Bajpayee's recent shirtless photo morphed? Actor reacts

James Dolan accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking for Weinstein

Topics