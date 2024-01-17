How important is a good night's sleep for better health and productivity?

- By Arpita Goyal

Sleep plays an essential role in our daily life. It is defined as a recurring phase characterized by a decrease in body temperature, a decrease in motor activity, and a decrease in consciousness. Our sleep impacts our ability to grow, develop, and function. It is emotionally balanced and has a profound effect on our mental and physical health. It not only conserves energy but promotes muscle growth, heals wounds, and releases hormones essential for body growth Sleep fuels our sleep and allows us to make important brain connections necessary for learning.

Continuous lack of sleep can significantly increase the risk of chronic health issues like heart arrhythmias, high blood pressure, strokes, diabetes, obesity, depression, and respiratory problems. Moreover, it increases the chances of unintentional harm and death, especially in automobile accidents. Inadequate sleep hampers the immune system and delays healing. In terms of performance, well-rested individuals are more focused, more aware, and more productive in their daily lives. In contrast, people with insomnia are more likely to make mistakes and have accidents, which tend to lead to less participation and productivity, less attendance, and higher medical costs. Individuals are caught off guard in overtime to compensate for lost productivity.

Insufficient sleep has serious potential psychological effects in industries like healthcare, aviation, automotive, education, law, mechanics, and manufacturing where precise attention to detail is required. These effects can range from mania and memory loss to delusions and hallucinations. Children and adolescents who struggle with adequate sleep may have difficulty communicating, impulsiveness, depression, and low motivation. They may have attention deficit disorder, poor academic performance, and high levels of stress. The sudden onset of microsleep is another danger of poor sleep quality. These uncontrollable events, which can last from a few seconds to a few minutes, are extremely dangerous, especially when driving or operating heavy machinery.

The amount and quality of sleep is important for the body to function properly. According to sleep expert Matthew Carter, stress, eating before bedtime, and light exposure throughout the night can contribute to poor sleep, even in people who sleep six to eight hours. The new studies highlight the fact that sleep quantity is not always as important as sleep quality. Evaluating the quality of sleep affected by various factors is more difficult than estimating total sleep duration. Ways of sleep tracking have changed with the rise of wearables like the Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring apps, which give us an insight into the length and phases of sleep These devices assist in identifying patterns for improved sleep, even if they do not measure REM sleep directly.

According to a Fitbit survey, India is the second most sleep-deprived country after Japan. Dr. Yong Chiat Wang warns against bad sleep practices, which include napping excessively and making up for sleep on holidays. India will need to enact measures to reduce workplace stress and educate people about sleep. The essentials of good sleep hygiene are a consistent sleep schedule, limited caffeine, and alcohol before bed, daily exercise, and quiet and dark bedrooms. Embracing these best practices and making sleep a priority can help make both our personal and professional lives more brighter, engaged, and productive.