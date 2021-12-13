Welcome to the club: Lara Dutta, others congratulate Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made the country proud as she won the 70th Miss Universe 2021 title. The 21-year-old Sandhu brought home the crown after 21 years. Back in 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned the Miss Universe.



After the historic win, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and congratulated Sandhu. Lara Dutta welcomed Harnaaz “to the club.”



“Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true,” Dutta wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Harnaaz on her win. Sharing Miss Universe 2021’s crowning moment, she wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India! Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu… bringing the crown home after 21 years.”





Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, ''Congratulations to the newly crowned.''



Neha Dhupia also shared a video and wrote, ''Congratulations, you made all of us proud.''



Raveena Tandon took to Twitter, “This is just fantastic! Congratulations #MissUniverse2021 #harnaazsandhu @HarnaazKaur #proudindianwomen bahut badhaiyan (Many congratulations)."

Actor Nimrat Kaur also congratulated the winner and wrote, “Leading from the front!!! What a proud proud moment for India!!! Hugest congratulations.”

The ceremony was held in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the event which was live-streamed globally.