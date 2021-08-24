Tom Holland, Zendaya romance rumours gain strength; spotted at a wedding together

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 24, 2021, 01:52 PM(IST)

Zendaya and Tom Holland Photograph:( Twitter )

Sources earlier reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya had started seeing each other while filming SpiderMan and have been super careful about keeping it private and out of the public eye. 

Tom Holland and Zendaya rumours gained more strength as they attended a friend’s wedding together. Reportedly, the two got cozy while shooting for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and have been close ever since 2017.

The two were seen celebrating a friend’s wedding in Simi Valley. Zendaya opted for a sweeping gold gown with sheer sleeves and a silk hem along the skirt while Tom Holland was seen enjoying himself in a white dress shirt with black slacks and brown shoes.

The two looked comfortable with each other and were spotted leaning up against each other. 

After co-starring together in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, the duo also acted in its sequel, ‘SpiderMan: Far From Home’, and this December, will be seen in the next installment which is subtitled ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’. Sony today released the first official trailer of the Spiderman film.

