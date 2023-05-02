The sustainable King? Charles III to wear previously worn regalia at coronation
Buckingham Palace stated that the monarch will wear some items that have appeared at coronations for centuries to promote sustainability and efficiency.
Britain's King Charles III, who will officially be coronated later this week on Saturday, will wear clothing that has been previously worn by his antecedents, which include his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, King George VI, reported news agency Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed that many of the regalia date back centuries, but the monarch will also wear some items that have appeared at coronations for centuries to promote sustainability and efficiency. These include the coronation glove made for George VI, which will be re-used rather than making a new one. Charles has long been an advocate of sustainability and has spoken for measures to protect the world's vulnerable populations against climate change.
Deborah Moore, the CEO of Dents, which created the gold-embroidered glove for George VI's coronation in 1937, expressed her delight at the monarch's decision to re-use it, saying, "We've got this wonderful, sustainable, eco-friendly king who's reusing something rather than having a new glove." She also commented on the significance of incorporating heritage into modern times.
She added, "It's also a little bit of heritage, a bit of looking back to the past for our very modern king."
Although Charles became Britain's King immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, on May 6, he will now be officially crowned king.
The coronation ceremony will feature modifications to reflect the country's diversity and will be shorter than the previous one. Charles will be anointed before his crowning and enthronement, while Camilla will have a simpler ceremony. Public events will take place across the Commonwealth realms, including the Coronation Big Lunch and a concert at Windsor Castle. This will be the first coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century and the 40th at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror's in 1066.
