'The Office' star Rainn Wilson changes name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson as climate protest

American actor Rainn Wilson, who is famous for playing the role of Dwight Schrute in the popular sitcom 'The Office', has unofficially changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to raise awareness about climate change and the melting Arctic.

In a video shared on Twitter, he spoke about his association with the ongoing COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Egypt and asked other actors to make a similar move to raise awareness about the changing climate and its adverse effects.

In the video, he said, “What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us. So as a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper (Acid Rainn Kills Trees Wilson) because I am an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer."

"Our mission at Arctic Basecamp is to raise awareness of the global risks of Arctic weather change. It’s not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us, too. So that’s why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now," he continued.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Wilson shared that he is unable to change his profile name on Twitter because of Elon Musk’s new company policies. “P.S. THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON! (sic)” he wrote.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cardi B, Jack Black and Samuel L. Jackson were among the stars who Wilson called upon to take part in the movement.