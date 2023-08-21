The changing healthcare landscape in India: Recognising the challenges and opportunities

The Indian healthcare system is a complex and diverse network of medical services, facilities, and resources designed to provide healthcare services to the country's vast population. It is of both public and private sectors.

In India's healthcare system, one of the biggest obstacles is unequal access to high-quality treatment. A large portion of the population receives insufficient healthcare as a result of the stark differences between rural and urban areas in terms of healthcare facilities, resources, and services.

The lack of financing for the healthcare system frequently leads to a shortage of staff, resources, and medical devices. Providing fast and efficient healthcare could become more difficult. A household's financial burden during medical crises still falls on many people due to a lack of adequate health insurance. Despite having a sizable healthcare workforce, it is nevertheless difficult to provide dependable, high-quality treatment all over India.

The security of patients and procedures in healthcare must be improved. The quick development of digital technology has possibilities for enhancing accessibility and healthcare delivery. Public awareness campaigns and efforts that support healthier lives can help with long-term gains in overall wellness.

While increasing health insurance access would ensure that more people can receive essential medical care without incurring exorbitant costs, it may also result in lower taxes for both individuals and families.

Also read: Navigating parenthood in delayed childbearing era

By enhancing patient outcomes in terms of evaluation and treatment planning, healthcare professionals might benefit from technological advancements like AI, machine learning, and data analytics. The way healthcare is supplied may fundamentally change as a result of technological advancements, remote monitoring, and health applications.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), one of India's many flagship programs, aims to provide access to tertiary and secondary healthcare services and provide health insurance to the country's more than 500 million impoverished families.

According to NITI Aayog's research, "Health Insurance for India's Missing Middle," 30 per cent of the population lacks any kind of financial health insurance. The Ayushman Bharat plan reportedly covers 50 per cent of the population. Social insurance and private voluntary health insurance cover around 20 per cent of the population.

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) aims to create a digital health ecosystem by making it easier for healthcare providers to exchange health information. Some of its features include personal health information and Health ID card services.

The National Health Mission (NHM) aims to improve the healthcare system, deliver essential medical treatment, and lower baby and maternal death rates. It includes a range of initiatives, such as family planning, the prevention of communicable diseases, and maternal and child health.

The Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) project offers free treatment to individuals who have been financially vulnerable in an effort to increase access to dialysis for persons with kidney disease.

These government programs offer a framework for dealing with healthcare concerns and capitalising on opportunities for the sector's growth. Through collaboration with the private sector, encouraging innovation, and continually enhancing how these ideals are put into practice, the Indian healthcare system is undergoing positive and innovative advancements.

India's healthcare system is a dynamic and intricate network made up of many different medical practices, services, and facilities. It represents the nation's rich history and customs while attempting to advance to the most recent medical advancements and international medical norms. Despite its accomplishments and abilities, the system nevertheless faces formidable obstacles that limit its capacity to offer every resident a selection of high-quality, fairly cost healthcare.

(Authored by Dr Devesh Singh, chairman of Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE