Navigating parenthood in delayed childbearing era

The idea of starting a family and having children has traditionally been viewed as a significant milestone in life. However, there has been a noticeable shift in recent years as many young individuals and couples are now choosing to postpone parenthood. This decision, influenced by various factors, reflects the evolving dynamics of our modern society. Nevertheless, this delay can potentially pose risks to fertility. Consequently, the importance of fertility preservation has emerged as a crucial consideration for individuals and couples who desire to safeguard their ability to have children in the future.

Here're some key reasons why the younger generation is increasingly choosing to delay parenthood.

● Increased focus on education and career: Young adults today are placing a greater emphasis on pursuing higher education and establishing their careers. They recognise the importance of building a strong foundation for their future before taking on the responsibilities of parenthood.

● Changing values and priorities: The younger generation often prioritises personal growth, self-discovery, and experiences before settling down to start a family. They may want to explore their own interests, travel, or achieve certain milestones before taking on the lifelong commitment of raising children.

● Financial considerations: According to a study by Forbes, 60 per cent of its participants reported that they are delaying childbearing due to not having enough money. The cost of living, including housing, education, and healthcare, has increased significantly over the years, making it difficult for young people to afford to have children. As a result, many young people are choosing to focus on their careers and financial stability before starting a family.

● Changing societal expectations: Societal expectations around the ideal age for parenthood have shifted over time. There is less pressure on young adults to start a family at a specific age, allowing them more freedom to make decisions based on their individual circumstances and desires.

To address this concern, gamete preservation emerges as a solution, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to take charge of their family planning choices. With advancements in medical technology and increased awareness about fertility options, younger individuals and couples are more informed about the potential impact of age on fertility and are taking proactive steps to preserve their reproductive potential.

Fertility preservation techniques, such as egg freezing and sperm freezing (also called cryopreservation), allow them to maintain their fertility at a younger age, mitigating the potential challenges associated with age-related infertility. This knowledge empowers individuals to make informed decisions about the timing of parenthood.

Now let’s take a look at how younger generations can benefit from gamete preservation:

● Ensured Future Fertility: Gamete preservation offers individuals or couples the reassurance that they can pursue parenthood at a later time without compromising their ability to conceive a child in the future. According to US data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from approximately 500 reproductive clinics, assisted reproduction procedures that utilise embryos created from previously cryopreserved eggs show a higher success rate in achieving pregnancy than using embryos developed from freshly harvested eggs. This provides peace of mind and eliminates concerns about declining fertility with age.

● Medical and Lifestyle Considerations: Gamete preservation is crucial for individuals facing medical treatments that could potentially harm their fertility, such as chemotherapy or surgical procedures. It is also beneficial for individuals in high-risk occupations or those planning to undergo gender transition. Preserving sperm or oocytes enables them to safeguard their reproductive potential.

● Genetic Continuity: Gamete preservation allows individuals with genetic conditions or family histories of hereditary diseases to store their genetic material. This preserves the option of undergoing genetic testing in the future or utilising assisted reproductive techniques to select healthy embryos. It ensures that genetic information is available for making informed decisions regarding future family planning.

● Relationship Changes: Couples who are contemplating separation or divorce but still wish to have children together can benefit from sperm preservation. This option enables them to pursue future conception without requiring the involvement of their current partner, offering flexibility and autonomy in their reproductive choices.



As the trend of delayed parenthood continues, it becomes crucial to consider the potential impact on fertility and explore measures to preserve reproductive options. Sperm or egg preservation offers a reliable and accessible solution for individuals and couples who wish to protect their ability to conceive in the future.

By embracing the benefits of advanced cryopreservation techniques, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their fertility, empowering them to make choices aligned with their life goals and aspirations.

(With inputs by Dr Nithya Srinivasan, Medical Director, Cord Blood Division, LifeCell International)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE