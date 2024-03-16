Sydney Sweeney stuns in sculpted top and black trousers at Immaculate premiere: see pics

Sydney Sweeney made a striking gothic statement at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Immaculate. The 26-year-old actress donned an avant-garde top paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers, showcasing a unique and artistic look.

Her top, resembling a sculptural bouquet, featured bright white hands-like elements wrapping around her torso with peek-a-boo effects. Sweeney kept the focus on the detailed top by accessorising with just a pair of huggie hoop earrings. She styled her new bob in a slick, wet hair look and opted for a simple glam with soft white shimmery eyeshadow and light nude lipstick.

Check out the photo below!

Recently, at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Sweeney debuted her new hairstyle, wearing an archival cream-coloured Marc Bouwer gown originally worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sweeney shared her style mantra, stating she vibes with the event's theme and enjoys dressing up. "I honestly just vibe with whatever event's going on," Sweeney told PEOPLE. "It's always a little bit different. That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up. It's boring to do the same thing over and over again."

Regarding her film Immaculate, Sweeney shared that she flew her grandmothers to Italy for the shoot, fulfilling their dreams of visiting Europe. She even cast them in the film as little old nuns, adding a personal touch to the project.

“They’d never been to Europe. My Grandy’s dream was to go to Italy — she’s never left the country before.” She also revealed during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she cast the two in the film, adding, “They were, like, little old nuns in there.”