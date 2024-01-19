Stick to your New Year's resolutions with the help of these expert-approved tips

As the New Year heralds a season of fresh starts and resolutions, it's essential to acknowledge that, statistically, about four in five individuals fail to uphold their New Year's resolutions beyond February. Only a mere 8 per cent successfully stick to their goals throughout the entire year, according to research.

Among the most common resolutions, encompassing health and wellness goals such as fitness improvement, prioritising health screenings, maintaining a sleep routine, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol intake, one stands out as the top priority for 48 per cent of individuals, according to a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, and i.e. improving fitness.

These resolutions are not merely personal aspirations; they align with crucial steps to prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. In a country like India, where non-communicable diseases are on the rise, embracing a healthier lifestyle becomes paramount.

While lifestyle changes often dominate New Year's resolutions, an aspect that is commonly overlooked is the management of medication routines. Surprisingly, as many as one in every two people don't adhere to their prescribed medication regimen. Complex reasons, ranging from beliefs about medications to concerns about side effects, contribute to this issue.

In India, where diabetes affects a staggering 101 million people, addressing medication adherence is crucial, especially considering that only 7.7 per cent of those with self-reported diabetes maintain good blood glucose control.

Dr Ashwini Pawar, Medical Director for Abbott’s Specialty Care business, emphasises the importance of forming lasting health habits. He says, “Whether you are taking regular medications to manage a health condition or simply looking to live healthier, forming long-lasting habits can take time. Using technology-based solutions and behavioural science principles, people can find ways to stay on top of their health and develop life-changing habits. We strive to support people on their journey to progress in achieving better health goals. One example of this is our a:care program, which we designed to enable doctors and empower patients so they follow their treatment, as directed.”

To bridge the gap between intention and action, small changes can yield significant results. Linking medication routines to established habits and celebrating achievements along the way can reinforce positive behaviour.

Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, Chairman & MD of Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre, underscores the importance of rewiring the brain to form new habits, emphasising the role of positive affirmations.

"To form a new habit, you have to rewire your brain a little," says Dr Jothydev. "Habits are actions that are triggered by cues – whether that’s a certain time of day or a particular place or an activity. When you perform that action, you should have a good feeling, a positive affirmation that makes it more likely you’ll do it again."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Dr Madhumidha K, Internal Medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital Chennai, says, "Turning their New Year's resolutions into long-lasting healthy habits is a transformative process that requires dedication, self-reflection, and adaptability."

The medical expert adds, "As you ready yourself to make a ‘fresh start’, it is of utmost importance to set realistic goals, understand your motivations, create sustainable routines, embrace and appreciate your gradual progress, enjoy the journey, cultivate a support system, practice mindful eating and regularly reflecting on your habits. In the process, you can build habits that endure beyond the initial fervour of the new year. Remember, the essence of change lies not in grand gestures but in the consistent and mindful choices you make each day."

Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, states that "consistency is the linchpin of habit formation". He adds, "Begin with manageable changes and gradually intensify efforts. Celebrate small victories, reinforcing positive behaviour. By acknowledging progress, individuals are more likely to persevere in their pursuit of long-term health goals. Establishing a support system is equally vital. Engage with friends and family, or join communities to share experiences and garner motivation. Connecting with like-minded individuals fosters a sense of collective achievement, promoting adherence to resolutions."

In conclusion, converting New Year's resolutions into enduring habits necessitates a thoughtful and gradual approach. Following expert advice, setting realistic goals, building a support network, finding joy in the process, and maintaining consistency are essential components for achieving sustained health and well-being.