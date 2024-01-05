Spice Girls' 30th anniversary honoured with Royal Mail stamp collection

In celebration of their remarkable 30-year journey, the Spice Girls are set to be immortalised with a special collection of official Royal Mail stamps. The legendary girl group joins the ranks of iconic bands like Iron Maiden and The Rolling Stones with a 12-stamp collection chronicling their most significant live performances, both collectively and as solo artists.

Capturing pivotal moments, the stamps include highlights such as the Spice Girls' memorable performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, their electrifying closing ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Victoria Beckham's solo act during the Return of the Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden in 2008, and Emma Bunton's unforgettable performance at Wembley Stadium in 1998.

This marks the first time Royal Mail dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group, recognising the Spice Girls' monumental impact on music and culture. The collection, set for release on January 11, features 10 stamps showcasing group and individual live performances, and a sheet of five stamps featuring images from their iconic Spice World photoshoot.

In a statement, the Spice Girls expressed their excitement about being celebrated by Royal Mail, stating, "When we formed the Spice Girls, we couldn't have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection – that's Girl Power!"

Fans can pre-order the stamps starting today, with additional options like limited edition stamp books, framed collectors' sheets, and collectable envelopes. Other legendary bands who have featured in dedicated stamp issues include the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, the Rolling Stones, and Iron Maiden.