Sleeping late at night? Study warns about major risk of type 2 diabetes in night owls

If you often find yourself tired in the morning but energetic in the evening, you are likely to be a night owl.

This sleep pattern, known as a chronotype, can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and unhealthy lifestyle habits, according to a recent study.

The research, led by Sina Kianersi at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, found that night owls had a 72 per cent higher risk of developing diabetes over an eight-year period compared to the people who wake up early in the morning.

Night owls were also more likely to have poor dietary habits, lower physical activity, increased alcohol consumption, unhealthy Body Mass Index, smoking habits, alongside their obvious irregular sleep patterns.

Even after accounting for lifestyle factors, there was still a 19 per cent increased risk of diabetes in night owls compared to early birds, suggesting a potential genetic predisposition.

Experts advice individuals with a preference for evening activities to moderate alcohol use, quit smoking, increase physical activity, get sufficient sleep, and manage these risks as best as possible.

Internal body clock at play

Your sleep chronotype is determined by your internal body clock, influencing your peak energy levels and alertness during the day.

Early birds release melatonin earlier in the evening, while night owls secrete it later, affecting their morning sluggishness and evening alertness. Disrupting these rhythms can impact hormones, temperature regulation, metabolism, and increase the risk of chronic illnesses.

Night's owl and diabetes: How to prevent the risk?

Matching work schedules to one's chronotype may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the study suggests.

Night owls working during the day had a higher risk, whereas those with later work hours or overnight shifts did not show the same association.

It's important to note that previous studies have also linked late sleep patterns to unhealthy behaviors and increased risks of diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate these risks, as both genetics and the environment play a role in determining one's chronotype.

