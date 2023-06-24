Ultimate guide to a minimalist skincare routine for busy dads

Let's start by accepting the fact that men do not care as much about their skin as women do, especially after they become parents and have to constantly juggle between work and personal lives. For busy dads, taking out time for an elaborate 7 or 10-step skincare routine is next to impossible. Well, good news! According to experts, you can make a major difference in your skin health by following a minimalist 3 or 5-step skincare routine.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Ankur Sarin, Consulting Dermatologist at Fixderma, shared his go-to 5-step skincare routine he often recommends to busy dads who want to take care of their skin without wasting a lot of time. Read on!

• Cleanser: Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Look for a cleanser that suits your skin type (oily, dry, or combination) and rinse thoroughly with warm water.

• Moisturiser with SPF: Apply a moisturiser with built-in sun protection (SPF) to hydrate your skin and shield it from harmful UV rays. This step is crucial, even if you're indoors most of the time, as sun exposure can still occur through windows.

• Eye cream: Pat a small amount of eye cream around the orbital bone to address dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Gently tap with your ring finger to avoid tugging the delicate skin.

• Lip balm: Keep your lips hydrated and protected by applying a nourishing lip balm. Look for one with SPF to safeguard against sun damage.

• Optional: If you have specific skin concerns, such as acne or ageing signs, you can incorporate targeted treatments like serums or spot treatments. Apply them after the moisturiser and before the eye cream.

Dr Ankur added, "Remember to perform this routine both in the morning and at night for optimal results. Keeping your skincare products organised and easily accessible can help streamline the process. With just a few minutes each day, you can maintain healthy and well-cared-for skin, even with a busy schedule."

WION also spoke to Dr Swagata Chakrabarty, Consultant at Kaya Clinic, and she recommended a similar routine for busy fathers. Read on!

• Cleanser: Look for a facial cleanser that is specifically formulated for men's skin. Men's skin tends to be oilier and thicker due to higher testosterone levels, so a cleanser with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid can help unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

• Moisturiser: Look for a moisturiser that suits your skin type and addresses any specific concerns you may have, such as oiliness, dryness, or signs of ageing. Some moisturisers designed for men may have a lighter texture and absorb quickly into the skin. Consider products with added antioxidants or anti-ageing ingredients like retinol.

• Sun protection: Men are just as susceptible to sun damage as women. Make sure to include a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 in your daily routine. Look for lightweight, non-greasy formulas that won't leave a white cast on the skin.

Apart from these, Dr Swagata says you can also include the optional steps mentioned below in your routine.



• Shaving: If you shave regularly, it's important to take care of your skin before and after shaving to minimise irritation. Use a shaving cream or gel that provides lubrication and protects your skin. Consider using a razor with multiple blades to get a closer shave but be gentle to avoid irritation. After shaving, apply a soothing aftershave balm or moisturiser to calm the skin.

• Beard care: If you have a beard, it's important to keep it clean and well-groomed. Use a mild cleanser specifically designed for the beard or a gentle shampoo to wash it. Regularly trim and shape your beard to maintain a neat appearance. Applying a beard oil or balm can help moisturize the skin underneath the beard and keep the facial hair soft and manageable.

• Serum: After cleansing, apply a serum that targets your specific skin concerns. You can use Vitamin C serum thrice a week to boost the radiance & inner glow of your skin. Retinol serums can be used at night to increase collagen production. Apply a few drops of the serum to your fingertips and gently pat or massage it onto your face and neck.

