World Vitiligo Day 2023: Doctor advice, causes, symptoms and treatment of this skin disorder

World Vitiligo Day 2023: Vitiligo, or Leucoderma, is commonly referred to as White Leprosy. It is an age-old autoimmune ailment that causes skin discolouration and the appearance of white patches or lesions on your skin. Its occurrence within the human population is about 1-2 per cent. In a few patients, lesions start appearing as the disease progresses, while in other patients the illness spreads rapidly and affects your entire body within a few months.

The disease not only has a physical impact on the life of a vitiligo patient but hinders their social life too. Recurrent psychosomatic stress and low self-confidence are the main drawbacks faced by a vitiligo survivor. They are often a victim of social negligence and fail to participate in community interactions. Types of Vitiligo • Vitiligo Vulgaris (most common type)

• Focal Vitiligo (solo, minor white patch)

• Segmental Vitiligo

• Acral Vitiligo (white areas on hands and feet)

• Lip Tip Vitiligo Causes Vitiligo has widespread occurrence and can affect people belonging to varied racial origins and multiple skin types. The skin cells responsible for imparting colour to your skin and hair are known as melanocytes. They form melanin and thus give you a characteristic skin colour. Vitiligo acts on the melanocytes and inhibits the formation of melanin. Thus your skin cells lose their usual colour and appear white. Additional factors causing Vitiligo • Genetic factors or a family background showcasing vitiligo

• Continued stress and anxiety

• Neurological reasons

Speaking to WION, Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist & Vitiligo Expert at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and President of IADVL Delhi, said, "Surgical and laser treatment methods have made vitiligo treatment possible and can heal it to a larger extent. A vitiligo sufferer should immediately consult a skilled dermatologist once he observes the symptoms and skin changes in his body. Your doctor will guide you in a better manner and give the right counselling for efficient supervision and treatment for vitiligo."

He added, "One should not consider vitiligo as contagious as it doesn’t spread through human contact or a simple touch. The myths associated with vitiligo should be debunked as they are a menace to society and hinder the overall individual progress of a vitiligo survivor. We as responsible citizens of the society should support the vitiligo patients and build an optimistic environment for boosting the morale of the sufferers. A vital aspect should be kept in mind that all visible white spots on a patient’s body are not an indication of vitiligo always. Thus one should not spread any kind of groundless gossip related to vitiligo as they can heavily impact the emotional and mental health of a vitiligo survivor."

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

