Sierra Mist replaced by Starry, know about the new lemon-lime drink announced by Pepsi

To replace Sierra Mist, PepsiCo has announced the release of a new lemon-lime drink. The new Starry delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavoured soda category. In its slogan, the business said that Starry strikes differently. Around the nation, the caffeine-free beverage Starry is available in regular and zero-sugar versions. Greg Lyons, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America said that with one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option, one which hits differently. He added that Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun.

What does Starry taste like?

The new beverage, according to Pepsi, delivers both an amazing taste and flavour experience" and is simple to drink and optimally sweet. In order to compete with Sprite from Coca-Cola, which has long controlled the lemon-lime soda market, and 7 Up from Keurig Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist was introduced in 1999. According to Danielle Barbaro, vice president of R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America, with Starry, Pepsi was able to design a game-changing formula with the optimal combination of lemon-lime taste and sweetness compared to the competition.

Pepsi's earlier attempts in lemon-lime soda market

A Pepsi spokeswoman told CNN that Starry's citrus tastes are "true to fruit" and more fragrant than Sierra Mist, which has been on the market for 24 years. PepsiCo has large-scale collaborations with sports and entertainment organisations planned for the upcoming months, as well as a national television advertising campaign for Starry. Meanwhile, Starry is not PepsiCo's first effort to reclaim the lemon-lime soda market. In addition to Sierra Mist, PepsiCo had previously marketed Slice, a lemon-lime variation of which was available, as well as Teem, a lemon-lime soda that was sold during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Sierra Mist and Starry are different

A PepsiCo official reportedly admitted to the Atlanta Business Chronicle that the company had also tried to create a lemon-lime beverage named Storm. However, it doesn't seem like the item ever made it through testing. Nexstar was able to receive a statement from a PepsiCo official claiming that Starry and Sierra Mist do not use the same recipe and that Starry instead has higher citrus tastes that are true to the fruit and more fragrant.