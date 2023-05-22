Shocking! Julia Fox bares it all in clear corset at Cannes party; fans have mixed reactions to the daring look

One after the other, Hollywood actress Julia Fox is rolling out head-turning outfits that are anything but ordinary and simple! The actress is known for her daring fashion moments but in the last couple of months, she has pushed fashion boundaries like never before. After wearing a tube top covered in condoms and stepping out in men's underwear, the 33-year-old is making waves on the internet for wearing a clear corset-type top that leaves nothing to the imagination.

On Sunday night, she walked the red carpet at The Art of Elysium “Paradis” 25th Anniversary event in Cannes, France. Dressed in a see-through corset and a two-tiered voluminous white skirt that ballooned into a pool of fabric, Fox made everyone's jaws drop. She accessorised her look with diamond-studded jewellery, upswept hair, and a dark vinyl lip colour.

Check out the photos here! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) Fox's risque look received mixed reactions online from netizens. While some praised the actress for her bold choice, others trolled her. One netizen wrote, "Yikes!... If you invite such tacky and untalented ppl to one of the most emblematic and classic events, then you deserve this disgusting scene." Another commented, "Do fashion and art have to embarrass themselves? Or does she really have no shame?" And, a third comment read, "At least her makeup is getting better!"

Meanwhile, a fan of Fox wrote, "I wish I had a fraction of confidence Julia Fox has." Another fan said, "I admire her gutsiness."

Last week, Fox grabbed headlines for stepping out for a quick run to the gas station in nothing but men's underwear from the waist down. Pictures of the actress strolling down the LA streets and filling gas in her Mustang are still doing rounds on social media.

Her unusual outfit for the day featured a brown, slightly oversized blazer along with a white crop top featuring the words - "high-class white trash". She paired it with yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black purse with green fur accents and furry white heels on her feet.

Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) On the professional front, the actress will feature next in The Trainer. The movie is being helmed by Tony Kaye with Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon, and Stephen Dorff playing pivotal roles alongside Fox. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

