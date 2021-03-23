Selena Gomez is 'kinda missing' Taylor Swift and this member from her squad

Selena Gomez is missing Taylor Swift.

The singer recently shared pictures with her very good friend and fellow artist, Swift, on social media. Selena wrote that she was "kinda missin this one," alongside a throwback selfie of Selena and Taylor chilling in their comfy clothes.

While it might seem like she was referring to her best friend of more than a decade, Selena was actually also referring to one of Tay's cats.





Taylor's newest cat, Benjamin, joined the superstars for a cameo appearance in all three Instagram images. In fact, the second picture in the gallery showed Selena holding Benjamin like a baby in her lap, just the two of them.

Benjamin, who has been a part of Taylor's family since they met during the "ME!" music video in 2019, again appeared in the final pic of the besties. Taylor, in grey sweats, cuddled her Ragdoll kitten while Selena captured the last selfie.

The 31-year-old singer had a fruitful pandemic with two album releases, one of them 'Folklore' even winning the coveted Album Of The Year at Grammys 2021.

While she's been busy dropping two albums in the past year, Selena has been busy with filming 'Only Murders in the Building' to debuting her Rare Beauty brand.