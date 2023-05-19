Salman Rushdie makes first public appearance since knife attack last year: 'Violence must not deter us'

British writer Salman Rushdie made his first public appearance at a New York gala on Thursday, a year after he was attacked on stage that nearly took his life. The award-winning author, lost sight in one eye due to the incident. On Thursday he was given an honorary award at an event hosted by PEN America, a group that defends freedom of expression and literature of which Rushdie was previously the president.



Rushdie, wearing glasses with a black lens over his right eye, was photographed on the red carpet for the gala at the American Museum of Natural History near Central Park in Manhattan.



His attendance was not announced beforehand. The author though delivered an emotional address to the 700 guests.



"Terrorism should not terrorize us. Violence must not deter us. The struggle continues," Rushdie proclaimed in French, Spanish and English, according to a PEN America press release.



Rushdie lived in hiding for years after Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his killing for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of "The Satanic Verses," published in 1988.



He has since become an icon of free speech and is still an outspoken defender of the power of words.



On August 12, 2022, he was at a literary conference in the small cultural and bucolic town of Chautauqua in upstate New York when a man armed with a knife stormed the stage as Rushdie was about to begin speaking.