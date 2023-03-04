Robot dog reveals model's outfit at Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023

Coperni is making waves on the internet for its latest presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The brand transported us to the world of super-robots as models shared the runway with canine automatons on Friday. Models, including Kate Moss's daughter Lila, posed amid five robots as part of a theatrical performance, inspired by a French Fable - Le Loup et l'Agneau, which translates to The Wolf and The Lamb.

While the models represented the lambs, five robot dogs acted as wolves. The show was reminiscent of Alexander McQueen's Spring 1999 presentation.

The show was staged at the Théâtre National de la Danse in Paris.

Last year, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant gave the internet its most-viral moment of the year with Bella Hadid's spray-paint dress. This year, Coperni took inspiration from a French fable and created another headline-grabbing sequence.

In the now-viral clips, a robot dog is seen pulling model Rianne Van Rompaey's jacket. The robot also held on to Lila Moss's mini swipe bag, which he later returned along with the coat, symbolising harmony between the two. In the end, the robots take a bow as models strut down the runway for the finale.

According to an official statement, Coperni's Fall Winter 23 collection "is a modern fable about the relationship between humans and technology". Unlike the original fable written in the 17th century, which raises questions relating to the balance of power between the human groups that make up society, Coperni "reinterprets the story and transposes it to the year 2023 with a positive vision of the future".

The show presents Coperni's vision which is that there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine can live in harmony.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the Coperni show. Fashion watchdog Diet Prada shared a clip from the show and penned, "Anyone else thinks this @coperni stunt could have gone terribly wrong?" Meanwhile, a user commented, "I guess it was all in the performance because the dress was anticlimactic." Another user said, "It's interesting...but McQueen is all I see."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE