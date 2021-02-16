Rihanna's topless picture irks netizens as they spot her wearing a Ganesha pendant

Popstar Rihanna stunned her fans and followers on the internet as the singer-turned-entrepreneur shed clothes in a new picture on Instagram. She shared a picture topless in the new picture, dressed just in satin shorts and accessories.



However, the picture didn't go down well with many as they complained about the singer donning a Ganesha pendant among several accessories such as bracelets, neckpieces, and statement earrings.







Social media users noticed her sporting the statement Ganesha pendant and called her out for hurting their religious sentiments.



One user commented, "Stop wearing our GODS in these types of pictures. It is soooo damn disrespectful?"Another wrote, "SHES LITERALLY WEARING A GANESHA NECKLACE WTF MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC."







Another user pointed out "last time I remember she apologized to the Muslim community and now she is doing the same with hindu faith, plz take it down its utter disrespectful to us. U cant sexualize my religion like that and wear it on your sleeves."







However, the star faced intense backlash earlier during the launch of her brand Savage X Fenty lingerie show. The event had the song 'Doom' being played in the background which has a Muslim text called Hadith in it. This did not go well with people and they called her out immediately after which she had issued an apology.



Rihanna was recently in news for bringing global attention to the ongoing framers protest happening in India. While personally, her budding romance with A$AP Rocky has been the talk of the town. The couple was recently seen together as they looked much-in-love while vacationing in Barbados.