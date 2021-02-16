Rihanna goes topless in new picture on this special request

Pop star Rihanna stunned her fans and followers on the internet as the singer-turned-entreprenuer shed clothes in new picture on Instagram. She shared a picture topless in the new picture, dressed just in satin shorts and accessories.

Her Instagram profile recorded a huge traction following the picture as celebs and fans left a barrage of comments. She captioned the picture: when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” and tagged her label @savagexfenty

Rihanna wore amethyst colour accessories -- bracelet, earrings, neckpiece and much more.

Soon after comments came like -- Issa Rae wrote, "The boxers come with the body?" while stand up comic Carly Aquilino wrote, "Are u KIDDDDIIIIIINNNNGGGG 😍"

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs added, "Jaw..... on floor," while fashion designer Hayden Williams commented, "Bad Gal in full effect!!!"

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been in the news for her budding romance with A$AP Rocky. The couple was recently seen together as they looked much-in-love while vacationing in Barbados.