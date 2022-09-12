Rihanna turns cheerleader for A$AP Rocky at his Mercer & Prince event in NYC

Shelling major couple goals, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the New York Fashion Week event and also celebrated the new collab of the rapper's whiskey line, Mercer & Prince. Dressed in a gorgeous black dress, Rihanna reached the event to show support for her beau. Looking gorgeous as ever, she walked hand-in-hand with the rapper and made fans gush.

Coming to Rihanna's look, the diva was sporting bangs with her gothic sartorial pick. For her makeup, she opted for brown lips, metallic eyes and a flawless base. To accessorise, she wore a few diamond-studded necklaces with matching earrings. She also had huge diamond rings on her fingers.

Meanwhile, Rocky was seen donning baggy jeans, a white tee, and a red fitted cap. Several clips of the couple from the event have gone viral on Twitter.

Check out the viral photos and videos below!

Rihanna looks so good tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hZWfTI50fZ — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) September 10, 2022

RIHANNA LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/ljDxhLusRj — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) September 10, 2022

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna last night pic.twitter.com/jRM1IpbPnw — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) September 10, 2022

Mercer + Prince is a Canadian whisky brand owned by Rocky. It was developed in partnership with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. The spirit's flavour profile has hints of vanilla, caramel, and baked apple.

In a statement, Rocky previously shared, "I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world," while adding, "I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique while honouring and respecting industry traditions."