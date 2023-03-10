Priyanka Chopra looks stunning as she attends pre-Oscars event with Nick Jonas

Attending a pre-Oscars event with husband Nick Jonas, global star Priyanka Chopra looked ethereal in a white ensemble. She was at a South Asian Excellence event ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a feathery white dress. She hosted the event with Nick Jonas and fellow-actor Mindy Kaling.

Speaking at the event, Priyanka Chopra said, "I'm so grateful that we've had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures. I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me cry."

About Mindy, she said, "I mean -- mostly we talk about the bad stuff, like when bad stuff happens, we call each other. And I've noticed, yeah we'll meet at Holi parties or Diwali -- parties and social events -- but we actually call each other when sh*t goes down. And we're like, 'I'm not feeling good about this. And she helps me through. And she's like, 'I'm not feeling good about it.' It's so nice to have -- you know when girls have each other's back. Especially, to have that with someone who comes from where I do. Even though we have culturally very different experiences, it's just wonderful to have that." Also read: From a plot in Australia to Italian vacation; everything inside the Oscars gift bag

Previously, Priyanka Chopra attended Paris Fashion Week with Nick. She was there for the Valentino show. At the event, she wore a bright pink gown with a dangerously low neckline.

At the Oscars 2023, we will get to see yet another Indian beauty, Deepika Padukone. She has been invited to present an award. Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson were recently added to list of presenters. Also, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated in Best Original Song for its song “Naatu Naatu”.

