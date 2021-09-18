Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends Nick Jonas birthday surprise during a Jonas Brothers concert

American musician Nick Jonas has received the best birthday surprise from his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.



The singer, who turned 29 on September 16, was performing at a live concert with his band Jonas Brothers, when he noticed an envelope with a birthday surprise. "Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?" brother Joe asked. Before taking a slice of from the golf-themed cake, Nick waited hoping Priyanka would show up too.



Priyanka's surprise involved a five-tier birthday cake along with balloons. Multiple fan accounts have posted videos of Nick opening his birthday surprise.

Although Priyanka couldn't attend the concert, she did fly back from London to US for her husband's birthday.

Thanking all for the birthday wishes, Nick Jonas wrote on his Instagram post, "Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts! I had an amazing night celebrating in Nashville - look at that cake!!"

A fan account shared this video of Nick from the concert, writing, "I would love to know what says the card, his face 🥺❤"

For Nick's 29th birthday, Priyanka shared a picture of her kissing the musician from behind and captioned it as, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby... Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️"



The actress was working on Russo brothers' upcoming series 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video and will soon be seen with Keanu Reeves in the fourth instalment of 'Matrix', 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

