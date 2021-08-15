Priyanka Chopra grabs dinner with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina in London

Girls night out!



Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently residing in London for her work commitments, recently spent a night out with her ultimate girl's squad.



The 'Matrix 4' actress, shared a selfie with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno on Instagram as they enjoyed a dinner party at Mandarin Kitchen with a lobster and Tiffany's boxes.



"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table," Chopra Jonas captioned the photo with the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride."

Awkwafina too posted a snap of the fun gathering featuring Yeoh and Oh, '' #lobsternoodles @iamsandraohinsta @michelleyeoh_official''.



Awkwafina starred alongside Yeoh and Mizuno in 2018’s 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Recently, Priyanka was joined in London by her husband Nick Jonas and a new video of the duo being all lovey-dovey during this outing has emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria's Secret brand. Apart from this, she will be next seen in the upcoming spy series `Citadel` also starring Richard Madden of `Game of Thrones' fame. She also has an interesting lineup of films including `Text For You`, `Matrix 4` in the pipeline.