Prince William, Kate Middleton release their Christmas card for 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their Christmas card for the year 2021.

Like previous years, the Christmas card features the Duke’s family with his kids as they smile for the camera. The card shows the Royal family on holiday in Jordan earlier this year.

The Cambridges’ Christmas card 2021 is different in a sense that it’s not pictured at the Norfolk home Amner Hall.

Jordan holds a special significance for the family because the Duchess of Cambridge spent part of her childhood in the country where her father worked as a flight dispatcher for British Airways.

In the photo, Kate Middleton looks pretty in a khaki dress while eldest daughter Princess Charlotte wore a gingham dress. Prince George beams in the photo in a camo t-shirt and grey shorts while Prince Louis sits cross-legged at the front in a t-shirt.

Also read: Films that will make you feel old! 'Harry Potter' to 'The Lord of The Rings': Movies that turned 20 in 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: 'Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.'

Also read: Sex and The City reboot explains this is what happened to Samantha and why she's absent

It hasn’t been made official as to when this holiday took place.