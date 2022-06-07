Prince Louis' antics during Jubilee parade has got toddler moms united on social media

New Delhi Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST)

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Photograph:( Twitter )

The gestures by the little Prine went viral on social media and had mothers of toddlers uniting and sympathizing with Kate including Bollywood actress Kate.

One of Britain's youngest royals, Prince Louis grabbed all the attention last weekend during his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton won hearts all over the world as the four-year-old paid no heed to royal protocols and made faces during the parade even as his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge tried to make him sit in one place.

The royal family in Britain, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, came together to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign in a four-day long gala event. 

On the final day of the celebration, during the parade, at the royal box, Louis's goofy faces and general excitement and sometimes bored look went instantly viral. He was seated next to his elder sister, Princess Charlotte and his mother Kate Middleton. At one point Kate could be seen asking her four-year-old to sit properly but the little one instead chose to stick out his tongue to his mom. 

The gestures by the little Prine went viral on social media and had mothers of toddlers uniting and sympathizing with Kate. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had two sons, shared a video of Prince Louis and Kate on her Instagram and wrote," Why do I know this feelin" with a laughing emoji. 

Fashion designer and influencer Amrita Thakur, a mum of a toddler, too shared similar thoughts as she wrote, "I feel you Kate, feel you" 

Another user wrote, "Gentle reminder that all Mumz are tested by their children. You are not alone."
 

Here are some of the mothers lauding Kate on how she tried to handle her youngest.

There were a few who criticised Kate and William for not being able to keep their youngest in control at a public event but fans of the Duchess were quick to defend her. 

Louis has older siblings- sister Charlotte and brother George. 


 

