Prince Harry, Meghan to give out their own awards rivalling the Queen's: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to launch a set of awards to rival the Queen's honours list.

As per a report by The Sun, the awards will run alongside the Queen's own gongs - which include Knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs.

Meghan and Harry's awards will focus specifically on stand-out players in particular field.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who currently reside in an £11million mansion in California - will award individuals, charities and companies they feel champion their favourite causes.

Citing US court documents, The Sun reported how Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, hope to celebrate “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.” The Queen's honours are handed out twice a year.

The honours list includes knights, dames, appointments to the Order of the British Empire and gallantry and bravery awards.

A knighthood or damehood is given to those who have made a “major contribution in any activity”, often at a national level.

Celebrities with a damehood include Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren. Among knighted celebrities are Paul McCartney, Michael Caine and Anthony Hopkins.