Price tag of Malala Yousafzai's Bottega Veneta clutch will make your jaw drop

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai looked stunning yet elegant at the Caring for Women Gala 2023 in New York. Hosted by actress Salma Hayek, the event saw the presence of A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, and many others.



Malala Yousafzai's modest fashion



The education activist, who attended the event with her husband, Asser Malik, attracted all the eyes with her modest sartorial choice. Malala's ensemble for the night was a classy satin black dress by Bottega Veneta with golden buttons. The custom-made dress also had a hood, long sleeves, and a collared neck. She kept her makeup simple, sporting light mascara and nude lipstick.



Malala accessorised her look with a large golden ring and a Bottega Veneta clutch, the highlight of her look. The smart fashion piece from the high-hand brand cost a whopping $3,500 (₹ 2,90,000 approx.).



The description of the bag reads, per the official website, ''Minaudière clutch meticulously crafted from soft padded Intreccio leather with signature knot detail. This bag is eligible for Certificate of Craft.''



Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla attended the event wearing a head-turning strapless Schiaparelli gown. Natasha and Malala posed for photos together at the event.

Malala shared a few photos on her Instagram handle and penned a long thanking note for the foundation. ''I was beyond grateful to co-host the @KeringFoundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner last night. I want to express my sincerest thanks and congratulate Salma and François-Henri on celebrating 15 years of vital work to support women impacted by violence. It was humbling to be surrounded by such amazing women and to honour their contributions.''



''This year’s event raised money for @MalalaFund’s work to support girls, women and education activists in Afghanistan. The Kering Foundation’s donation will help more Afghan girls learn at home while their schools remain closed, unsafe or inaccessible. We must ensure girls continue to learn even as the Taliban further restricts their rights, which is why Malala Fund works with local organisations to provide alternative learning and digital lessons. With the futures of Afghan girls so uncertain, our work has never been more urgent.''

Caring for Women Gala



Hosted by the Kering Foundation, the second annual Caring for Women dinner saw some prominent of the industry. This year, the foundation, which works to end violence against women, celebrated its 15th anniversary.



Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Isabelle Huppert, Rachel Sennott, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Oprah Winfrey, and Leonardo DiCaprio attended the event.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE