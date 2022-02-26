Pregnant Rihanna turns heads with her ravishing look at Milan

Rihanna continues to slay with her maternity fashion!



Taking the fashion game a notch higher, parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stepped out and attended Milan Fashion week in all styles.



The couple, who are expecting their first child together, sat in the front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show on Friday 25 February.

Rihanna and her next level maternity fashion, see pics

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a short leather crop top with dragon-printed black pants and was carrying a fluffy lavender coat with her black look.

Talking about her accessories, Riri was wearing a Cleopatra-style mirror glass headpiece and matched it with several necklaces.



Daddy-to-be A$AP also opted for an all-black look with mustard ski gloves and was also carrying a large Gucci suitcase.



Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Rihanna is continuously giving out some serious maternity looks. In an interview, she revealed how fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.



"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple has been dating since November 2020.

Milan Fashion Week ends Monday.