Nicki Minaj turns 39, celebrates with a nude photoshoot

For her 39th birthday, Nicki Minaj stripped down to the basics. The rapper turned 39 on Wednesday and posted a series of photographs on Instagram that will surely raise eyebrows.



Minaj went completely nude for her birthday photoshoot.



Of the three photos that Minaj decided to share, two of them had the rapper dressed in a thong, holding a birthday cake in one hand and covering her breasts with the other.



One image had her completely nude straddling a giant teddy bear.



"Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy," she wrote in the caption, referencing one of the ways she has identified herself in her songs, especially in the 2018 track 'Chun-Li.'

The birthday post got several shoutouts from her celebrity followers as many wished her on her special day. Lisa Rina left a string of heart emojis while Porsha Williams wrote 'Happy Birthday' with a heart emoji.

Earlier in September this year, Minaj drew criticism for questioning the effectiveness of covid vaccines. Minaj had explained in a series of tweets about her doubts over covid vaccinations. The rapper had stated she would only get immunised once she did enough research and recommended that everyone should wear masks and get the shots if they’re required to for work.

