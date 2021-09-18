50 Cent mockingly reacts to Nicki Minaj’s ‘swollen testicles’ claim about Covid vaccine

Nicki Minaj's comment on the COVID-19 vaccination has raised eyebrows and drew criticism so far. Now, the comments are gaining celebrities reactions, too.



Rapper 50 Cent recently reacted to the controversial comment. On the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Cent jokingly reacted to the situation and Minaj comments.



During the show, Kimmel quipped, “I heard that you got — and I know this is supposed to be a surprise—but I heard you got Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles to be on this show. Is that true?”

Replying to it, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said, “Listen, you didn’t look at the details of that situation,”

“The details said he was about to get married. I think the testicles, it could be from the bachelor party,” he said. “Nobody said that. Why nobody thought about the bachelor party? Now, if you had a really good bachelor party and then stuff starts swelling, it was Pfizer!”



Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furore when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated.



"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj wrote.



Later, the rapper explained why she was absent from Met Gala 2021 and stated that the event required guests to be vaccinated. Minaj explained in a series of tweets about her doubts over Covid vaccinations.



Hollywood actor Rose McGowan recently backed the singer's controversial comments. Rose took to her Twitter account and shared her comment, writing: “I stand with Nicki Minaj & all who see what is happening. Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not,” she wrote.

