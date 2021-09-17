Rose McGowan stands with Nicki Minaj amid COVID-19 vaccine comments controversy

Nicki Minaj is facing a lot of backlash for her comment on COVID-19 vaccination and now Hollywood actor Rose McGowan is backing the singer's controversial comments.



Rose took to her Twitter account and shared her comment writing: “I stand with Nicki Minaj & all who see what is happening. Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not,” she wrote.

“If you are freaking out because she said something you don’t believe, it’s most likely because you are scared to examine the thought too closely. millionaires have become billionaires, billionaires are now trillionaires. think. question. just cos you want to believe what your cult leaders say, doesn’t make it fact.”

Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furore when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend become impotent after being vaccinated.



"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj wrote.



Later, the rapper explained why she was absent from Met Gala 2021 and stated that the event required guests to be vaccinated. Minaj explained in a series of tweets about her doubts over covid vaccinations.



The rapper stated she would only get immunised once she did enough research and recommended that everyone should wear masks and get the shots if they’re required to for work. Minaj missed the Met Gala this year which had a strict vaccine mandate. She also stated that as a young mother, she was avoiding public places in general.



''They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️," she tweeted.