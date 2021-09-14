Bennifer to Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Celebrity couples pack on the PDA at Met Gala 2021
This year's Met Gala also saw some new love blooming. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky making their red carpet debut to Bennifer's mask-on kiss, check out stunning power couples who attended the Met Gala together.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala 2021. The couple looked smitten by one another.
Both dressed in Michael Kors, Camila stunned in a sequin deep purple glitter cropped top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit and feathery detailing. While Shawn complemented her look by wearing all black and an open shirt
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's love is red carpet official! The couple were all in love during their debut appearance as a couple at the Met Gala 2021.
Rihanna wore a black parka gown by Balenciaga with dramatic shoulders and a black knit cap over a layered diamond hairpiece while A$AP Rocky wore a patchwork quilted coat by ERL.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Hollywood celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their PDA filled debut at Met Gala this year. As per reports, they did not walk down the red carpet together but met inside the venue instead. What caught their attention is them locking lips with their masks on.
While the actor-director wore a tuxedo and Jennifer wore a dark-hued gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora cosied up with her beau Taika Waititi at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. The singer, 30 wore a sequined crop top and a matching long skirt from Prada, meanwhile, Taika who started dating Rita in March- looked dapper in a black suit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
Twinning in black, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber walked hand-in-hand at the big fashion event.
Justin wore a black suit with a white shirt and was carrying a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie turned heads at the Met Gala 2021 with tributes to the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme. The 'Game of Thrones' actor looked dapper in a custom Saint Laurent suit, while his wife wore a canary yellow tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta.