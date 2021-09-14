Bennifer to Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Celebrity couples pack on the PDA at Met Gala 2021

This year's Met Gala also saw some new love blooming. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky making their red carpet debut to Bennifer's mask-on kiss, check out stunning power couples who attended the Met Gala together.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala 2021. The couple looked smitten by one another.

Both dressed in Michael Kors, Camila stunned in a sequin deep purple glitter cropped top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit and feathery detailing. While Shawn complemented her look by wearing all black and an open shirt

(Photograph:Twitter)