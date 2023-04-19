Nicki Minaj jokes about King Charles' coronation ceremony, alleges would sit next to Prince Harry

Nicki Minaj has a few jokes about the ongoing tension between Britain's King Charles III and his second son Prince Harry. Minaj took to Twitter on Monday to tweet a few jokes about Charles' coronation ceremony which is scheduled to take place on May 6 in London. The tweets came after the rapper released a collaborative track with Ice Spice recently - titled Princess Diana. Britain is preparing for the grand coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.



On Monday, while promoting her song, Minaj tweeted, “I’ll be attending the coronation. Thank you. Stream Princess Diana until I land. Scones on dekk [sic]. Whole lotta gang s***.”

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj added, "Fank you. Properly excited, really. Yes, it appears there was one seat open right next to (Prince) Harry.

“Fank you. Properly excited, really. Yes, it appears there was one seat open right next to (Prince) Harry," she further added. “I rang his telly (sic) and said: ‘You be Harry Potter, and I’ll be Hermione’. We both loffed (sic). Met him on the jet and now here we are. Ttyl.”



The tweets were clearly meant in jest as the rapper's name does now appear in the list of performers at the coronation concert which is set to take place on Sunday, May 7.



Artists that have been confirmed as headliners for the concert include Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.



Minaj has also not been confirmed as one of the 2,000 invited guests at the ceremony by Buckingham Palace.



The King’s coronation guest list does include some prominent celebrities, including Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley, who is reportedly a “close friend” of Charles.



US First Lady Jill Biden will also attend the coronation, but without her husband, President Joe Biden.

It was also recently confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation, despite a speculated rift between him and the royal family. However, Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children will remain in California as Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation.

According to a report, Harry held “peace talks” with Charles before confirming he would attend the coronation.

