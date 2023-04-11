National Pet Day 2023: 7 pawsome reasons why pets rule as companions

National Pet Day 2023: Welcoming a pet into your family brings you benefits far beyond basic companionship. They aren't just valuable companions but also your personal therapists, play buddies, and sometimes even partners-in-crime, giggles. If you are still debating whether you should or shouldn't bring a dog into your life, go ahead and check out why and how a cute furry friend enriches your life.

On the occasion of National Pet Day, Varun Sadana, co-founder of Supertails, spoke to WION and shared why he thinks everyone should be a pet parent once in their lifetime. He said, "As someone who has had the pleasure of experiencing the many joys of pet ownership, I can confidently say that pets make great companions for people of all ages. National Pet Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the bond we share with our furry friends and the many ways they enrich our lives."

The entrepreneur added, "Whether it's providing us with unconditional love and companionship, improving our mental and physical health, or teaching us important life skills, pets truly have a special place in our hearts. So let's take a moment to appreciate the incredible bond we share with our pets and the countless ways they make our lives better."

Here're seven reasons why you should welcome a furry friend into your family right now!

Unconditional love

Pets offer unconditional love to their owners, which can be incredibly comforting and reassuring. No matter what, your pet will always be there for you.

Stress relief

Studies have shown that petting and interacting with animals can help reduce stress and anxiety levels in humans. Pets are great listeners and provide a sense of calm and relaxation.

Increased physical activity

Having a pet can encourage people of all ages to get more physical exercise, whether it's taking the dog for a walk or playing with a cat. This can help improve overall health and well-being.

Improved mental health

Pets can have a positive impact on mental health, providing a sense of purpose and helping to combat loneliness and depression.

Companionship

Pets make great companions, especially for those who live alone or have limited social interaction. They provide a sense of companionship and can be great listeners.

Teaching responsibility

Owning a pet can teach children and adults alike about responsibility and the importance of taking care of another living being.

Reduced feelings of isolation

Pets can help reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, which can be especially important for elderly individuals or those living in nursing homes. Pets provide a sense of comfort and companionship that can be invaluable.

